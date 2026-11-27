The General Labour Inspectorate warned employers to take special measures to protect workers due to the expected adverse weather conditions. For November 28, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a red alert for significant precipitation, strong winds and snow cover of more than 30 centimetres in six regions, while an orange alert is in force for another 22 regions.

“Employers must take special measures to protect the lives and health of workers during the cold period of the year,” the General Labour Inspectorate said.

What measures are required

Under Regulation No. RD-07-3 of July 18, 2014, outdoor working conditions must be adapted to the weather situation, especially under orange and red alerts. The employer may change the type of work assigned, avoid the coldest hours by changing working hours, and introduce more frequent breaks.

Breaks must be taken in rooms where workers can restore their body’s thermal balance. In addition, suitable work clothing, personal protective equipment and hot drinks must be provided.

When working in isolated locations, there must be supervision or means of communication with workers. The employer must also provide first aid, as well as the possibility of suitable transportation to a medical facility in the event of a sudden deterioration in a worker’s health.

Inspections and reports

The control bodies of the General Labour Inspectorate check compliance with the requirements during inspections of sites where outdoor work is carried out in adverse weather conditions. The agency points out that organizational measures, such as changing working hours or assigning other work, are most commonly implemented.

The regulation sets optimal minimum and maximum temperatures for indoor premises during the cold period. They range between 16 and 23 degrees, depending on the type of work performed.

Workers may submit reports of a lack of healthy and safe working conditions to any regional directorate of the Labour Inspectorate, by post, via courier, through the agency’s electronic form or via the Secure Electronic Delivery System.

For consultations and reports, the General Labour Inspectorate’s national telephone line is available: 0700 17 670.

Sources: focus-news.net