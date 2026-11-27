A 71-year-old man from Pazardzhik has been detained for setting fire to a BMW passenger car in the city. He was identified less than 24 hours after the report was filed, the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced.

The report of the burning car was filed at around 22:30 on November 26 with the local police station. A fire brigade team and police patrols were dispatched to the scene. The inspection established that the vehicle had been set on fire using cardboard and paper cuttings.

The BMW, owned by a 36-year-old woman, had been parked on a street in Pazardzhik. The owner’s husband and some of his neighbors managed to move the car to a safe location. This prevented the risk of the fire spreading to a residential block. An electrical panel and a facility for distributing domestic gas were located in the immediate vicinity.

The man was detained for 24 hours

Following the inspection and the operational and investigative measures undertaken, officers from the Criminal Police sector identified the suspect. According to police, he has a criminal record and has been convicted, including previous sentences of „imprisonment“.

The man was detained for up to 24 hours at the Pazardzhik police station. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under the supervision of the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor’s Office. Police stated: „Work on documenting the crime is continuing.“

The case is the latest in a series of vehicle arsons reported in the country over the past month. On November 4, the Stara Zagora District Court remanded a 56-year-old man in custody, accusing him of setting fire to a vehicle in Galabovo, with the flames spreading to a house and a storage building. At the end of October, a 61-year-old woman was detained in Dobrich for setting fire to a vehicle.

Sources: bta.bg, dariknews.bg, tvdobrich.com