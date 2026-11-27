Customers of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” began a protest at “Orlov Most” over the lack of heating and hot water, repairs to the heating network during the heating season and frequent breakdowns. Residents of more than 20 Sofia neighborhoods took part in the protest, including “Druzhba”, “Mladost”, “Izgrev”, “Studentski grad”, “Reduta”, “Lozenets” and “Vitosha”.

The protest was organized on social media and coordinated with Sofia Municipality. At the start of the event, traffic at the key intersection was moving normally.

The protesters’ main demand is that the company provide a reliable service in return for the bills paid by households. “We do not want promises. We do not want excuses. We want a functioning service in return for the money we pay,” the organizers said.

Six new breakdowns in one day

The discontent comes amid six new breakdowns in the heating network registered on the day of the protest. The problems affected various parts of the capital, including areas with residential buildings, student dormitories and public facilities.

On November 26, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev held a meeting with the management of “Toplofikatsia Sofia”, representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science, higher education institutions and the Sofia Municipal Council. Following the talks, an agreement was reached to establish a crisis headquarters to coordinate responses to the breakdowns and the restoration of heat supply.

Terziev said that major investments were needed to stabilize the company and replace the aging network. The Sofia Municipal Council also supported the launch of a process for the financial and technical recovery of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” with the participation of the World Bank Group.

The company is also facing financial pressure

BTA recalls that “Toplofikatsia Sofia” owes more than €1.3 billion to “Bulgargaz” and the Bulgarian Energy Holding. “Bulgargaz” has sent a letter to the company and the competent institutions demanding that, by December 31, 2026, an agreement be signed recognizing the debts under 39 unpaid invoices worth a total of €301,942,297.70.

The public supplier has stated that, in the absence of an agreement, it will file lawsuits to collect the receivables. Against this backdrop, the protesters insist that the financial problems and repairs not be passed on to consumers through a service subject to frequent interruptions.

Sources: bta.bg, dnes.dir.bg, offnews.bg