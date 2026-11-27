Fish without documents proving its origin was discovered during a joint inspection by the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Burgas. The goods were being offered at a commercial outlet, and were transported in an unlicensed vehicle.

Statements of violation were drawn up for the two violations identified. No information was provided about the quantity or species of the fish, or about any final sanctions imposed.

Inspections to continue until December 6

“The purpose of the inspections is to guarantee consumer safety and prevent abuse during the days of increased demand for fish ahead of the holiday,” the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture said.

The inspections are part of intensified checks ahead of St. Nicholas Day. Inspectors are monitoring for illegal catches, unregulated trade and the sale of fish of unverified origin both at bodies of water and across the retail network.

According to data cited by BNR-Burgas, the joint inspections by the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency cover the regions of Burgas, Varna and Dobrich and will continue until December 6. Shops, warehouses, exchanges, markets, fish-processing facilities and vehicles are being inspected.

Six statements of violation in one day

Sixteen inspectors from the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture have been deployed in Burgas Region, divided into three teams that are focusing mainly on the retail network. Six statements of violation were drawn up in a single day, two of them as part of the joint inspections with the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency — for a violation involving the transport of fish and for offering fish without documents at a commercial outlet.

During the inspections, documents proving origin are requested, including commercial and payment documents. Storage conditions, labelling and the way fresh, processed or frozen fish is offered are also monitored.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, burgasinfo.com