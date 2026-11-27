The transfer of some BDZ employees to the private railway operator “Ivkoni Express,” affiliated with “Union Ivkoni,” has been agreed under guaranteed employment conditions. This was announced by Transport Minister Georgi Peev during the presentation of the ministry’s 2027 budget.

The Ministry of Transport mediated the negotiations between BDZ and the private operator. According to Peev, five working groups were held to clarify the conditions for the employees’ transfer. The minister stated that, in the long term, these conditions would not be less favorable than their previous terms at the state-owned company.

“You are not enemies; you have to work together”

Peev said that the employees had been selected according to criteria and principles agreed upon by the parties. The aim is for BDZ and “Ivkoni Express” to work together to ensure good service for passengers.

The new model begins in December

“Ivkoni Express” is expected to begin operating part of the public passenger railway services on December 13, 2026. Earlier in November, BDZ and the private operator signed an agreement regulating the transfer of employees without interruption of their employment relationships.

According to Economic.bg, the agreements include preserving the achieved level of employment, financial and social rights for the duration of the 12-year public transport contracts. The number of employees who will change employers is linked to updated lists attached to the contracts.

Funding earmarked for BDZ and new trains

BDZ’s financial situation remains difficult, while work on the company’s recovery is being carried out jointly with the World Bank. The 2027 budget includes 123 million euros for capital investment in the railway sector, as well as a further 33 million euros for the major overhaul of the existing rolling stock.

The delivery of 23 new trains with European funding is also planned. Nearly 628 million euros have been earmarked for the transport sector. The Ministry of Transport has terminated procedures worth more than 350 million euros in the railway sector.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, economic.bg