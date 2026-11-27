The French ambassador to Bulgaria has strongly condemned the violence against Levski fans during the Europa League match in Marseille. Her statement came after the incidents on the evening of November 26, which triggered a strong reaction in Bulgaria.

“First of all, I would like to condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence that took place during the Europa League match against Levski fans. We express our full solidarity and sympathy with those affected and injured, as well as with those who received assistance from emergency teams at the scene, including those in more serious condition. We wish them a full recovery,” she said.

The ambassador emphasized that, given the seriousness of what happened and the public reaction, she wanted to speak directly to the Bulgarian public. Her statement did not provide any additional details about the number or condition of those injured.

Bulgaria Calls for a Full Investigation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a diplomatic note to the French side, insisting that the competent authorities clarify all the circumstances surrounding the attacks and that those responsible be held accountable. The case is being monitored in coordination with the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon and the country’s honorary consul in Marseille, who are assisting Bulgarian citizens.

The National Assembly also condemned the attack against Bulgarian fans and called for an independent and thorough investigation by the French authorities, UEFA and FIFA. Two investigations have been launched in France in connection with the case, Le Monde reports.

The competent French authorities are expected to establish the causes of the clashes, the actions of those involved and responsibility for the violence that was allowed to occur. Until these proceedings are concluded, no individuals have been officially found responsible.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg, btvsport.bg