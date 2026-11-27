The Sofia Municipality is ready for the expected cold spell and snowfall. There are 339 specialised machines available, including 170 snowploughs, as well as small-scale equipment for narrow streets, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings. Nearly 24,000 tonnes of mixtures for winter maintenance and 5,000 tonnes of sand for Vitosha Nature Park have been secured.

“We are making the necessary preparations to avoid surprises. The materials have been secured, everyone is ready and an organisation has been established. The process is fully provided for and the teams’ work has been coordinated,” said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Main boulevards will be treated first

Nearly 50 rapid-response points have been designated in different parts of the city. According to the Sofia Municipality, the equipment must be deployed there at least two hours before the forecast start of the snowfall.

Anti-icing treatments will begin when the precipitation starts. The main roads, public transport routes and municipal roads will be cleared first. They will be followed by the streets around hospitals, schools and kindergartens, and then by residential streets, pavements and the remaining assigned areas.

The contractors’ work will be monitored in real time. The machines are equipped with GPS devices and sensors on their blades and spreaders, while the Sofia Inspectorate will oversee the execution. Under the new contracts, the fine for an uncleared bus stop has been increased from 1,000 to 1,500 euros.

Restrictions towards Vitosha from 1 December

From 1 December to 31 March, winter traffic arrangements will be in effect in Vitosha Nature Park. On weekends, non-working days and public holidays between 11:00 and 16:00, the Municipal Police will manage traffic on the roads from the Boyana neighbourhood to the Ofelii locality and from the Dragalevtsi neighbourhood to Aleko Hut.

Access will remain open when parking spaces are available and bus passage is ensured. When parking capacity is reached, a temporary restriction may be introduced to prevent traffic jams and road blockages.

Forecast calls for snow over the weekend

According to the latest forecast, no snowfall is expected in Sofia this evening. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts rain and snow on 28 November, while on 29 November – heavy snowfall and temperatures between minus 4 and minus 2 degrees.

“I urge drivers to drive carefully and at a speed appropriate to the road and weather conditions,” Vasil Terziev said. The municipality urged citizens, businesses and condominium associations to clear the areas adjoining their homes and offices.

Sources: nova.bg