MEPs Kristian Vigenin and Tsvetelina Penkova of the Delegation of Bulgarian Socialists in the European Parliament took part in a discussion at the National Assembly dedicated to the EU’s future Multiannual Financial Framework for the 2028–2034 period.

The discussion, organised by Galin Durev, Chair of the Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of European Funds (CEAOEF), was also attended by Atanas Pekanov and MEPs Andrey Kovatchev, Andrey Novakov and Nikola Minchev.

Vigenin presented the positions of the Socialists and Democrats Group for a larger European budget with a stronger social commitment. The main demands include €125 billion in funding for the European Social Fund and nearly €25 billion for healthcare. He pointed out that Bulgaria continues to need European funds for cohesion, agriculture, quality jobs and support for children, and stressed that the Socialists and Democrats Group’s priorities for the future long-term budget are fully aligned with the issues that are important to Bulgaria.

The Socialists and Democrats also expect greater ambition with regard to the EU’s own resources, with a tax on large digital companies potentially generating €25 billion, while another €4 billion could come from a tax on online gambling.

Vigenin paid particular attention to the Black Sea region, pointing out that the increased focus on security in the Black Sea and the development of the so-called Middle Corridor give Bulgaria additional arguments to insist on European funding.

For her part, Tsvetelina Penkova warned that transferring European programmes to national and regional partnership plans carries the risk of limiting the role of local authorities in determining priority projects. According to her, regions have so far had more substantial involvement in the distribution of European funds, including for infrastructure and regional development, and this voice must be preserved.

Penkova stressed the need for Bulgaria to clearly determine which industries it will support with competitiveness funds. In her words, this is necessary to avoid overlaps between the various programmes and excessive channelling of funding towards the defence sector at the expense of other industries that are important to the Bulgarian economy.

She paid particular attention to Bulgaria’s new opportunities in the energy sector. Penkova highlighted the significant increase in the funding earmarked for interconnections between electricity transmission networks. According to her, the next European budget envisages increasing funding for this purpose more than fivefold. She pointed out that improved electricity interconnection is directly linked to overcoming high electricity prices in Bulgaria and the region, while the funds earmarked provide an opportunity to develop the necessary infrastructure.

Another priority highlighted by Penkova is nuclear energy. She pointed out that the new financial framework provides greater opportunities to support the sector, including through national and regional partnership plans. This would allow funding for projects involving new nuclear capacity, as well as for the development of component manufacturing and supply chains. According to Penkova, Bulgaria must identify the necessary measures and projects in order to take advantage of these opportunities.

Vigenin expressed concern that the proposals for the next European budget are pushing policies that have so far been at the heart of European integration into the background. In his view, increasing funding for defence and competitiveness must not come at the expense of social policy and Europe’s international role.

“The issue is not only what budget we will negotiate and what budget will be adopted. The political signal that the leaders of the European Union are sending to European citizens and to the world is very important,” the MEP said.

“On the one hand, we say that we want a strong Union that has a serious role in the world, one that is strong economically but also politically. At the same time, with the budget we are planning, we are doing exactly the opposite,” Vigenin commented.

The MEP welcomed the initiative to hold the discussion at the National Assembly and called for better coordination between the Bulgarian government and the country’s representatives in the European Parliament. He recalled that nearly a year ago, together with Tsvetelina Penkova, they had organised the first national discussion on the future European budget, but the subsequent dialogue between the institutions had not been sufficiently active.

“We are now at a stage where we must try to achieve the maximum on the final stretch,” Vigenin said. According to him, the upcoming 20th anniversary of Bulgaria’s EU membership is an occasion both to take stock and to discuss the future of the Union.

Contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/