Parts of Sofia may remain without heating and hot water throughout the entire winter. The capital’s mayor, Vasil Terziev, issued the warning on the bTV programme “Face to Face”, pointing out that the most serious problems are in the higher parts of Mladost, the area around the Interior Ministry Academy, the American College and the dormitories in Studentski Grad.

Around 2% of households in Sofia have been affected by disruptions to the heat supply. According to Terziev, this means thousands of families without reliable heating and hot water.

Around 500 breakdowns in the network

“There is a real danger of that happening. I am telling you this quite honestly, so that there are no false expectations,” the mayor said.

Terziev attributed the crisis to years of insufficient investment in Toplofikatsia Sofia. The district heating network is around 1,200–1,300 kilometres long, but over the years an average of only 6–7 kilometres of pipes have been replaced annually.

“Last year there were 118 breakdowns at this time. This year there are 500. If action is not taken, next year there will be 1,000,” he warned.

On 11 November, the Bulgarian National Radio reported more than 500 active problems in the network. Of these, 87 were breakdowns involving interrupted heating, while another 425 involved a partial interruption of the heat supply.

According to Terziev, the most urgent task is to replace between 70 and 100 kilometres of the most compromised sections. In the area of the Iztoк Thermal Power Plant, more than 90–95% of the network has not been replaced in the past 50–60 years.

New faults after pressure is restored

The mayor explained that when some sections are repaired, breakdowns occur in others. The reason is that the ageing infrastructure cannot withstand changes in pressure when the system is restored.

More than 15 teams equipped with heavy machinery and over 200 people are currently working on site. More than 60 breakdowns have been repaired in the past week alone, while the last five scheduled repairs are expected to be completed by mid-December.

In the lower parts of Druzhba, the heat supply should be restored within the next two weeks. The situation remains more complicated in the higher parts of Mladost, around the Interior Ministry Academy, the American College and in the dormitories of Studentski Grad.

The municipality expects a funding decision

The Sofia Municipal Council has committed to reviewing Toplofikatsia Sofia’s investment programme in January. However, additional funding will be needed for the necessary repairs.

Sofia Municipality expects the state to settle the €140 million owed to the company by the Electricity System Security Fund. According to Terziev, there is a ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court concerning these funds, which could be used to settle payments to Bulgargaz.

The mayor also pointed to the 16% penalty interest on overdue obligations to the gas supplier as an additional burden on the company. In his view, the high interest rate limits the opportunities for investment in the network.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, nova.bg