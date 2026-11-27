Valeri Ivanov has been dismissed as manager of „ViK“ – Montana after around 20 years at the helm of the company. The decision was taken at an extraordinary general meeting, despite representatives of five municipalities voting against the change. The replacement was backed by the majority owner, „Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding“.

Until a competition is held, the company will be temporarily managed by Mitko Parvanov from Vratsa. He has worked at Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, served as director of the wastewater treatment plant in Vratsa and as deputy director of the water utility in Pleven. His candidacy was proposed as early as August by Venelin Shakov, executive director of „Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding“. Parvanov was not personally present at the meeting.

The company’s comptroller was also replaced. Simeon Vlasev has been appointed in place of Nikolay Kalistratov. „Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding“ owns 51 percent of the capital, while among the municipalities, Montana and Lom hold the largest stakes, with 20 percent and 12 percent respectively.

The municipalities and employees were opposed

The municipalities of Montana, Lom, Georgi Damyanovo, Boychinovtsi and Medkovets voted against Ivanov’s dismissal. Before the meeting, the Municipal Council in Montana had authorised the municipality’s representative to vote against the replacement and against changing the comptroller.

„We generate around 70 percent of the revenue of ViK-Montana. We thought that since we are the ones generating the revenue, we had a say,“ said Ivo Ivanov, chairman of the Municipal Council in Montana. He pointed out that the quality of the water is a key issue for the local authorities.

Around 200 employees of the water utility protested on November 23 against the planned replacement. They called on the state to explain the reasons for dismissing the previous manager and voiced their support for him.

The replacement comes amid a court case

„Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding“ has not publicly stated an official reason for Ivanov’s dismissal. The replacement coincides with the indictment filed against him by the Montana District Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the indictment, Ivanov failed to exercise sufficient control over 28 contracts during the period 2014–2022, under which construction and installation works were recorded but not carried out. The prosecution claims that his actions and omissions caused significant damage to the company. The charges have not been proven by a final conviction.

The preparatory hearing in the case is scheduled for December 15, 2026. Following the appointment of a temporary manager, a competition for a permanent officeholder will be held.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bnrnews.bg, konkurent.bg