Lighting along the seafront promenade in Primorsko will be temporarily switched off this evening due to the expected heavy seas. The precautionary measure has been taken by Primorsko Municipality because of the risk of seawater flooding the lighting facilities and causing electrical failures.

The reason is the forecast strong northeasterly wind, with waves possibly reaching force 5. Power to the lighting will be restored once weather conditions return to normal.

The municipality urges residents and visitors to exercise increased caution and avoid passing close to the seashore until the adverse conditions subside.

Heavier seas expected on November 28

The warning coincides with the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for deteriorating weather conditions along the Black Sea coast. On November 28, NIMH expects the north-northeasterly wind to strengthen, with gusts of up to 20–24 meters per second, while wave heights are expected to reach force 4 and, in the evening, force 4–5 outside the bays.

For November 27, the institute forecasts waves of force 2–3, with more significant rainfall possible along the southern coast. The forecast for the Primorsko area calls for wave heights to increase over the next 24 hours.

The municipality has not specified a precise time for the lighting to be restored. This will happen after the dangerous weather conditions subside.

Sources: bntnews.bg, petel.bg