Up to 40% of Sofia’s bus services would be assigned to a private operator, while the remaining approximately 60% would stay with “Stolichen Avtotransport” JSC. This is proposed by municipal councillors Boyko Dimitrov of PP-DB and Ivaylo Yonkov and Ivan Sotirov of “Blue Sofia”.

The report was submitted to the Sofia Municipal Council on 26 November and is expected to be considered at the meeting on 3 December. The proposal does not constitute a final decision, but rather the start of a procedure in which the private operator will be selected through an open public procurement process.

The private operator will have to provide the buses

The selected carrier is expected to operate between 12 and 15 million kilometres annually. It will have to purchase new low-floor and air-conditioned buses, including articulated vehicles for the more heavily used routes, as well as build its own depots and maintenance facilities.

The municipality must retain control over the routes, timetables, ticket and travel card prices. The draft stipulates that the projected price per kilometre operated must not exceed the reference price of “Stolichen Avtotransport”, unless the municipality imposes additional investment or environmental requirements.

“The ticket price will not change. Control will remain entirely with the municipality. The private operator will not be paid a single stotinka more than what we pay our own company per kilometre,” Ivaylo Yonkov told the Bulgarian National Radio.

Driver shortage and unfulfilled services

As grounds for the change, the proponents cite staff and technical shortages at the municipal operator. According to the submitted report, there is a shortage of 269 drivers and 321 employees overall. At individual divisions, average overtime reaches 285, 339 and 367 hours per year.

Of the 421 buses scheduled to serve the routes on an average weekday, 148 vehicles are out of operation because of technical problems. More than a quarter of the buses are over 12 years old. The document also records 12,117 unfulfilled services and 183,610 kilometres of unrealised mileage.

According to the proponents, transferring part of the mileage to an external operator will allow “Stolichen Avtotransport” to scrap its most worn-out buses and reduce overtime. Yonkov said that “not a single driver will be dismissed” and that the private carrier will also take over routes that have been approved but are not being operated because of a lack of buses and staff.

The change could begin as early as 2028

The project divides the future assignment into three groups of routes. The first includes existing routes operated by the municipal company, with a volume of up to 4 million kilometres annually. The second covers new routes already approved by the municipal council – up to 3 million kilometres. The third includes the routes currently operated by “MTK Group” – up to 8 million kilometres annually.

The first two groups are planned to be taken over by the new operator in December 2028, when “Stolichen Avtotransport”’s current contract expires. The “MTK Group” routes are to be included in July 2029, after the current contract expires.

For the remaining approximately 60% of bus mileage, a separate recovery and investment plan is envisaged for the period 2027–2030. It should include a schedule for withdrawing buses over 12 years old from service, modernising the depots and measures to limit overtime.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, economic.bg