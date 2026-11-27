Three Interior Ministry operations linked to abuses in the issuance of TELK decisions were carried out during the week. This was stated by Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova in an interview with BNT. According to her, the operations uncovered “to put it mildly, unauthorised practices”.

“This is not about reducing funding,” Efremova said, clarifying that the aim of the proposed change was to review the legislation and better direct resources and support towards people with disabilities. The minister described the abuses as an infringement on the funds intended for this group.

Investigation into fictitious hospitalisations in Kardzhali

One of the operations was carried out in Kardzhali. According to the Interior Ministry, an operation by the Economic Police uncovered falsified medical discharge summaries and opinions related to TELK assessments. Information was gathered about 37 people who, according to the investigation, had been fictitiously admitted to the State Psychiatric Hospital in the city.

A 33-year-old doctor has been detained in connection with the case. Police said that documents had been seized and medical professionals and patients had been questioned during the operation. The investigation is continuing, and no charges have been reported at this stage.

The case in Kardzhali is the latest in a series of actions against suspected abuses involving TELK. On 23 November, BNT reported an operation in Sofia, Razgrad and Vratsa during which 14 people were detained. According to the prosecution, they include doctors, intermediaries and people alleged to have used falsified documents.

There will be no mass reassessment

Efremova assured that people with lifetime TELK decisions would not be subjected to mass reassessment. She said that a new medical examination would not be required for all decisions already issued either.

“The only people who will lose any privileges are those for whom it will be established and proven that their TELK decision is fake,” the minister said. According to her, instead of a new medical assessment, an evaluation would be made of the support the individual person needs.

A meeting with the national and representative organisations of people with disabilities is forthcoming. Efremova said that a detailed review would be carried out of the assessment of needs and the way in which assistance is allocated, including the issue of personal assistants’ remuneration.

Social workers are demanding an additional €350

In the interview, the minister also commented on the protests by social workers. They are demanding an increase of €350 in monthly pay and the restoration of the length-of-service allowance. According to the Bulgarian National Radio, the rolling strike action began on 23 November and includes employees from various state administrations.

Efremova described the demands for higher pay as justified, but said that an equal increase for all employees would fail to reflect their different responsibilities. She supports a percentage-based increase. The minister also expressed confidence that the budget for social payments would not be changed between the first and second readings.

Sources: bntnews.bg