The election of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council from the investigators’ quota has been challenged in court. The appeal was filed by Boyko Atanasov – an investigator in the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office and a candidate for membership of the body responsible for judicial appointments.

The Supreme Court of Cassation has opened civil case No. 5124/2026 pursuant to a joint order by SCC President Galina Zaharova and Acting President of the Supreme Administrative Court Vanya Ancheva. The subject of the proceedings is the decision of the Election Commission announcing the result of the election held on 21 November.

A five-member panel will review the legality of the election

The case will be heard by a mixed panel consisting of three SCC judges and two SAC judges. Desislava Dobreva, Blaga Ivanova and Petya Shishkova from the SCC, as well as Yulian Kirov and Ivan Radenkov from the SAC, were selected through electronic random allocation.

The proceedings are conducted under Article 29n, paragraph 4, in conjunction with Article 29g, paragraph 4, of the Judicial System Act. The court must issue a ruling within seven days of the appeal being filed, and the decision of the mixed panel is final.

Petko Petkov was elected with 323 votes

“The decision of the Election Commission announcing the result of the election may be appealed within seven days,” the Supreme Judicial Council said.

The court challenge followed an election between two candidates – Petko Petkov of the National Investigation Service and Boyko Atanasov of the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. A total of 453 investigators were eligible to vote, while 378 cast their ballots.

Petko Petkov received 323 votes and was declared elected. Boyko Atanasov received 40 votes. According to the published election data, there were 363 valid ballots and 15 invalid ones. The election filled the final seat from the professional quota in the new composition of the SJC.

The appeal does not in itself alter the announced result. Whether the election will remain in force will depend on the decision of the mixed SCC and SAC panel.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, nova.bg