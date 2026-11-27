Six Bulgarian sports federations have called for changes to the upcoming restrictions on gambling sponsorship. The joint position was signed by the Bulgarian Football Union, the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation, the Bulgarian Basketball Federation, the Bulgarian Athletics Federation, the Bulgarian Swimming Federation and the Bulgarian Tennis Federation.

The organisations state that they support measures to protect society and children from gambling addiction. They accept the ban on gambling brands appearing on equipment, facilities and materials intended for minors, as well as the restriction on outdoor advertising outside sports facilities.

“Protecting society must not come at the expense of children who take part in sports.”

According to the federations, sponsorship revenues ensure the organisation of championships, the operation of clubs, coaches’ remuneration, the development of youth academies and the maintenance of sports facilities. They warn that the consequences will be most severe for small clubs and for towns and villages where opportunities for alternative funding are limited.

The dispute concerns the way communication is conducted

The position states that the bill in its current form allows the sponsor’s brand to appear on equipment and facilities but bans all other forms of communication. The federations claim that this causes sponsorship to lose its meaning for companies and that agreements may be reduced or terminated.

The organisations insist that partnerships should be permitted only with licensed operators and should contain mandatory warnings about the risk of addiction. They call on MPs to reconsider the provisions at second reading and state that they are ready to participate in the work of the parliamentary committee.

Parliament has already approved the three bills at first reading

On 18 November 2026, the National Assembly approved at first reading three bills amending the Gambling Act. A common bill was subsequently drafted, bringing together the adopted texts. It provides for strict restrictions on gambling advertising, while retaining the possibility of a limited presence of the trade mark in sports sponsorship.

As an additional mechanism to support sport, it is stipulated that operators may refrain from paying the portion of the variable state fee equal to 1% of the difference between bets received and winnings paid out for 2027, and 2% for 2028 and subsequent years. The condition is that the funds be provided as sponsorship or donations to licensed sports federations, sports clubs, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee or the National Paralympic Organisation, and be used solely for non-profit activities related to sport.

The deadline for proposals between the first and second readings of the common bill expires on 27 November. The final text of the amendments will depend on the discussion and vote on the proposals submitted.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, nova.bg, bnrnews.bg