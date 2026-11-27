The opposition accused Prime Minister Rumen Radev of misleading voters about Bulgaria’s participation in the new European loan for Ukraine. The reason was Radev’s stated readiness for the country to join the non-military part of the mechanism, while military support remains excluded.

The new loan is worth €45 billion. Of this amount, €25 billion is earmarked for military support, while €20 billion is for budgetary and non-military assistance. Radev said that Bulgaria would participate only in the second component and insisted that the funds be directed to areas with compact Bulgarian populations in Ukraine.

“We will not provide aid to Ukraine – that was the focus of an entire election campaign,” GERB leader Boyko Borisov said.

He questioned whether there would be sufficiently clear oversight of how the funds are spent. According to him, the money would be deposited into a common account, and it was unclear how spending for military, civilian and humanitarian purposes would be distinguished.

Mirchev: Bulgaria is participating in the loan

Co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev said that the division between the military and non-military components had been known since January. He accused the prime minister of presenting different positions in Sofia and Brussels.

“Bulgaria is participating in this loan and Radev should not lie to voters,” Mirchev said.

According to him, budgetary support is also aid for Ukraine because it allows the Ukrainian state to continue financing salaries, hospitals, schools and other public services. Mirchev pointed out that individual payments are not designated by purpose on each invoice.

“Revival” raises the issue of weapons

Tsoncho Ganev of “Revival” said that under a decision by the European Commission, up to 20% of the funds earmarked for other expenses in Ukraine could be redirected to weapons. This is the lawmaker’s claim, which was not presented as a confirmed condition in the prime minister’s statement.

Radev defended Bulgaria’s participation by arguing that the country has a commitment to the Bulgarian community in Ukraine, which, according to him, numbers more than 300,000 people. He pointed to healthcare, heating, electricity supply and transport as areas to which support could be directed.

The new loan is being considered against the backdrop of Bulgaria’s already assumed commitment under a previous €90 billion European loan for Ukraine. According to the published information, under the new mechanism Ukraine will begin repaying the principal after receiving reparations from Russia, while interest expenses are part of the European Union’s financial arrangement.

Sources: bntnews.bg, 24chasa.bg, mediapool.bg