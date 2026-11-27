Sports Minister Encho Keryazov called on UEFA to take decisive action following the attack on Levski supporters at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille. Speaking to journalists in Burgas, he said he expected those responsible to be identified and punished.

“I would tell UEFA to be decisive in its decision,” Keryazov said. He described the conduct of the French fans as unacceptable and stressed that children and families attend matches at the stadiums. “This kind of violence at sporting events is good for no one,” the sports minister said.

UEFA launches disciplinary investigation

UEFA announced that it had appointed disciplinary inspectors to investigate the incidents surrounding the Olympique Marseille–Levski match and review the available evidence. European football’s governing body condemned the violence and said that further information would be provided after the investigation is completed.

Asked whether the match could have been abandoned, Keryazov said that, according to the information he had received from the Bulgarian Football Union, Levski’s management had not had the opportunity to make such a decision. He clarified that he did not know what all the options on the ground had been, but if the club had been able to take action, it probably would have done so.

11 fans sought medical attention

The attack took place around the fifth-round Europa League match, which Olympique Marseille won 1–0. According to the published data, 11 Levski supporters sought medical attention. Six were examined at the stadium, while five were taken to hospital.

The National Assembly also condemned the attack. The declaration was unanimously supported by 185 MPs, while Parliament called for an independent and thorough investigation into what happened.

Levski remain on 7 points

Following the defeat in Marseille, Levski have two wins, one draw and two defeats in the Europa League. The Bulgarian side have 7 points and sit 16th in the league phase. Their next match in the competition is a home game against Lillestrøm on 10 December, while a meeting with Milan in Sofia is scheduled for 21 January 2027.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, btvsport.bg, skysports.com