The National Assembly adopted a joint declaration condemning the violence against Levski fans in Marseille and calling on France, UEFA and the competent authorities to conduct an independent investigation. The MPs insisted that those responsible be identified and face strict sanctions.

“Dear colleagues, we are all shocked by what happened yesterday in Marseille. I propose that we all unite in this particular case,” Nikolay Denkov of the parliamentary group of We Continue the Change said before the declaration was put to a vote.

In the document, Parliament categorically condemns every form of aggression and violence. The MPs describe such actions as incompatible with the principles of sport and the values of the European Union, including respect for human dignity, equality, the rule of law and the safety of citizens.

11 Bulgarians injured in the clashes

According to police in Marseille, 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured in the brawl between supporters of Levski and Olympique Marseille at the Vélodrome stadium. Five were taken to hospital with eye injuries, head injuries and a dislocated shoulder. Another six received medical assistance at the scene. Two French police officers were also injured in the incident, with their injuries described as minor.

French police уточнява, че към момента няма задържани. Според нея сигурността във вътрешността на стадиона е отговорност на футболния клуб „Олимпик“ Марсилия.

Marseille prosecutors conduct two investigations

The Marseille Prosecutor’s Office has opened two investigations following the clashes. One concerns aggravated intentional infliction of bodily harm, committed with a weapon, by a group of individuals and on the premises of a sports facility. The French prosecution service states that the actions were carried out at the initiative of supporters of the Marseille club.

The second investigation concerns incitement to hatred over allegations of Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian supporters. The incidents began about 10 minutes before the start of the match, when hundreds of Olympique Marseille fans left the South Stand and headed towards the Jean Bouin Stand.

Diplomatic and political reactions

President Iliana Iotova expects the French authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attacks and hold those responsible to account. The Foreign Ministry has sent a note to France calling for the case to be fully clarified.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to BNT, Radev thanked him for his personal involvement, the medical assistance provided and the security measures taken. Macron condemned the violence against the Bulgarian fans.

Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev requested an urgent conversation with his French counterpart and said that the Bulgarian services had requested all information concerning the case. There was also criticism of the government’s response in Parliament, however. Boyko Borisov and Ivaylo Mirchev questioned the expressions of gratitude towards the French president and said that the safety of the Bulgarian supporters had not been guaranteed.

Sources: bntnews.bg