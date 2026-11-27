Blagomir Kotsev is once again serving as mayor of Varna after the Administrative Court suspended the preliminary enforcement of the decision by the Municipal Election Commission to terminate his mandate. The measure will remain in force until the case is concluded with a final court ruling.

At a briefing, Kotsev thanked the court for defending the democratic principle and citizens’ right to elect their representatives. He described the actions of the Municipal Election Commission – Varna as a pre-arranged operation aimed at removing him from office.

“All of this was done with the aim of removing me quickly and unexpectedly. At a time when neither I, nor the administration, nor the people outside could react,” Kotsev said.

The Dispute Began with a Decision by the Municipal Election Commission

On November 23, the Municipal Election Commission – Varna prematurely terminated Kotsev’s powers with Decision No. 386. The procedure was linked to his absences from the workplace in 2025, when he was being held in pre-trial detention.

Kotsev questioned the grounds for the decision. According to him, the Municipal Election Commission relied on a report from a year ago whose author is unknown, rather than on the report that served as the formal reason for the procedure.

According to the mayor, the aim was to remove him without giving him an opportunity to respond. “They simply woke up to the news that the mayor had been removed on the grounds that he had not gone to work a year earlier, when he was being held in pre-trial detention,” he said.

Allegations of Pressure at the Municipality

Kotsev said that for months he and the municipal administration had been subjected to pressure in order to block the work of the local government and prepare for his replacement. He claimed that employees had been persuaded that there would soon be a new mayor.

According to him, business groups with representatives on the Municipal Council were behind the pressure and had an interest in installing their own person at the helm of Varna. The mayor did not name specific individuals, and his claims have not been supported by publicly presented evidence.

“This entire situation that unfolded at the Municipal Election Commission is not something that happened spontaneously. It is an operation that has been organized for a long time and has been going on for months,” Kotsev also said.

Minutes before the briefing began, a bomb threat was reported at the Varna municipality building and the employees were evacuated.

What Happens Next

The court has scheduled the hearing on Kotsev’s appeal against the Municipal Election Commission’s decision for November 30. Until a final ruling is issued, he will continue to perform the duties of mayor, but the court has not yet ruled on the merits of whether the termination of his mandate was lawful.

Sources: nova.bg, bnrnews.bg, 24chasa.bg