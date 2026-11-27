GERB-SDS MEPs are calling for a full investigation into the clashes between supporters of Olympique Marseille and Levski at the Stade Vélodrome. In a letter signed by Andrey Kovachev, Andrey Novakov, Eva Maydell, Emil Radev and Iliya Lazarov, they called on the French authorities to establish the causes of the incidents and hold those responsible accountable.

“The footage from the stands is horrifying,” said the Bulgarian representatives in the European People’s Party group. They called for a swift and objective review of the organisation of the football match, including the preliminary risk assessment and the preventive measures taken.

The MEPs said UEFA also owes an explanation. According to them, European football’s governing body must answer what security measures had been planned and why the violence continued for so long.

Data on those injured has changed

The clashes took place on 26 November, shortly before and during the fifth-round match of the Europa League’s league phase. The hosts won 1–0, but the match was overshadowed by the attacks on Bulgarian supporters.

The latest data from the police prefecture of the Bouches-du-Rhône department indicate that 12 Bulgarian citizens were injured. Five were taken to hospital, while the others received medical assistance at the scene. There is no information about any seriously injured Bulgarians or detained Bulgarian fans.

Earlier information from the Bulgarian National Radio reported 11 injured Bulgarians, indicating a discrepancy in the interim figures on the number of casualties. Bulgaria’s consul in Lyon, Nadya Vaneva, said she had spoken with the injured and that there was no information about any seriously injured Bulgarian citizens.

UEFA launches disciplinary investigation

UEFA appointed disciplinary inspectors to examine the available evidence and establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incidents. European football’s governing body condemned the violence and said that such behaviour runs counter to the principles of security, respect and fair play. No specific sanctions have yet been announced.

The management of Olympique Marseille also condemned the acts of violence and said it would assist the competent authorities in clarifying the case. The results of the investigations by the French authorities and UEFA’s disciplinary procedure remain to be seen.

Sources: bnrnews.bg