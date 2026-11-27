Young people from VMRO organized the traditional “Bulgarian March” in Sofia to mark 107 years since the signing of the Treaty of Neuilly. The march set off from Ivan Vazov’s house and ended at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

One lane of Georgi Rakovski Street was closed because of the event. The march is held annually on November 27 – the date on which Bulgaria signed the peace treaty in 1919 in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris.

“This year marks 107 years since the signing of the shameful and disgraceful Treaty of Neuilly, which left more than 200,000 of our compatriots under foreign rule outside Bulgaria’s borders,” the participants said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

What the Treaty Provided

The document was signed on behalf of Bulgaria by Prime Minister Aleksandar Stamboliyski. According to the National Museum of Military History, the Treaty of Neuilly took 11,278 square kilometers of territory away from Bulgaria – approximately one-tenth of the country’s area.

Southern Dobruja was returned to Romania, while the Western Outskirts and parts of the Strumica region were ceded to the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes. Western Thrace was initially placed under Allied control and was later handed over to Greece. As a result, Bulgaria lost its direct access to the Aegean Sea.

The treaty also imposed severe military and financial restrictions. The Bulgarian army was reduced to 20,000 volunteers, while reparations were set at 2.25 billion gold francs. The Treaty of Neuilly entered into force on August 9, 1920.

VMRO describes the march as an annual way of paying tribute to the Bulgarians who remained outside the country’s borders after the First World War. For the participants, the anniversary remains associated with the consequences of the national catastrophe and with the memory of Bulgaria’s territorial losses.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg