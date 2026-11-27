Fans of “Levski” gathered for a protest outside the French Embassy in Sofia following the attack on Bulgarian supporters during the match against “Olympique” Marseille. The call for the demonstration was circulated on social media.

The perimeter around the diplomatic mission has been cordoned off. Gendarmerie and police teams are on site, along with an ambulance and a fire engine. Police are checking people in the area, while the cars parked in front of the embassy have been removed by a tow truck.

The first protesters arrived at around 8:00 p.m. and began chanting “murderers.” At present, NOVA has no information about any arrests or new clashes outside the embassy.

Parliament calls for an investigation and sanctions

The protest took place against the backdrop of institutional reactions following the incidents in France. The National Assembly adopted a declaration with 185 votes, condemning the violence against Bulgarian citizens and calling on the French authorities to conduct a full investigation into what happened and the organization of the football match.

The lawmakers also called on UEFA to clarify the facts surrounding the clashes and impose the strictest sanctions. Parliament urged the Council of Ministers to use diplomatic mechanisms to protect Bulgarian citizens.

France’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Marie Dumoulin, condemned the violence and said that France expressed “full solidarity and sympathy with those affected and injured.” According to her, the French prosecutor’s office has launched two investigations into the case.

Sources: nova.bg