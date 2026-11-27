The father of six-year-old Angel, who died, questioned the impartiality of Dr Kalin Kalinov, the new director of the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision”. The reason is that Kalinov worked at the Medicus Alfa clinic in Plovdiv, where the child died in April 2025 following a dental procedure under general anaesthesia.

“Let society ask itself whether he is the right person to sanction hospitals from now on and to inspect both Medicus Alfa and the other hospitals,” Georgi Raychev told bTV.

Kalinov explained that he began working at the medical centre in May 2026 on a four-hour employment contract for consultations in outpatient care. According to him, he did not work in the hospital section of the medical facility.

“My commitment is to be impartial; this is my moral commitment, and I would not even consider concealing any circumstances concerning a child,” said Dr Kalin Kalinov.

A new inspection has been ordered

On 27 November, the new director ordered a scheduled inspection at Medicus Alfa. This came against the backdrop of the Angel family’s strong reactions to his selection as head of Medical Supervision.

“If he were a person of high moral standing and wanted to hold such positions, he would not have gone specifically to a hospital accused of operating without permits,” Raychev said. He added that, in his view, the violations established and the procedures performed without authorisation were an indisputable fact.

The Ministry of Health stated that criminal proceedings concerning the clinic fell within the competence of the prosecution service and the court. The ministry said that Dr Kalinov had not participated in the activities in which violations were established, had no connection to the case involving Angel, and was not among the people charged.

The trial over the child’s death has already begun

On 9 November 2026, the trial over Angel’s death began at the Plovdiv District Court. Two anaesthesiologists and a dentist are defendants. According to the indictment, the medical specialists committed violations while treating the child at Medicus Alfa.

Alongside the criminal proceedings, the dispute over the clinic’s licence to carry out medical activities is also continuing. The Supreme Administrative Court upheld the suspension of the preliminary enforcement of the order revoking the licence after a risk of insolvency and bankruptcy of the medical facility was presented. The decision is dated 12 November 2026 and is not subject to appeal.

The case on the merits concerning the revocation of the licence is due to be heard by the Plovdiv Court of Appeal.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, mediapool.bg, trafficnews.bg