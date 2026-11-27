All Bulgarians admitted to hospital after the clashes before the match between “Olympique Marseille” and “Levski Sofia” are in stable condition and out of danger. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a representative of the consular service visited those injured and held talks with their treating doctors.

According to initial data from the French hospital and police authorities, 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured. Six were transported to medical facilities, while the others received medical assistance on site. Some of the patients remain in hospital for observation and monitoring of their condition.

French police provided a different breakdown of those hospitalised–according to their information, five Bulgarians were taken to hospital with eye injuries, traumatic brain injuries and a dislocated shoulder, while six received assistance at the stadium. Two French police officers were also injured in the clashes; they sustained minor injuries.

“All our compatriots admitted to the medical facility are in stable condition and out of danger,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon is monitoring the case and maintaining contact with the competent French institutions. Reports have been received on the duty telephone line from injured Bulgarians and their relatives, and assistance has been provided to those who sought consular help.

The Honorary Consul of Bulgaria and the Bulgarian police attaché in Paris are in Marseille. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the consular service are discussing options for assisting with the return of those injured to Bulgaria.

French prosecutors have launched two investigations

The incidents took place on 26 November at the Vélodrome stadium before the Europa League match between “Olympique Marseille” and “Levski Sofia”. The French team won the match 1–0.

Marseille police said that no one had been detained so far. The city’s public prosecutor’s office has launched two investigations following the clashes. One concerns violence under aggravating circumstances, while the other concerns incitement to hatred.

Sources: bntnews.bg, aa.com.tr