The attacks on Bulgarian football fans in Marseille are “a catastrophe for the French state,” not merely a failure of the police. This was stated by former Interior Minister and ABV leader Rumen Petkov on the programme “Ofanziva s Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

“Failure is a mild term. This is a catastrophe for the French state. This is a process that has been under way for years. It did not begin yesterday in Marseille,” Petkov said.

His comments were prompted by the incidents surrounding the match between “Olympique de Marseille” and “Levski,” played on 26 November as part of the Europa League. The French team won 1–0, but the match was marred by attacks on Bulgarian supporters. According to information circulated by Bulgarian media, 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured, while two remained in hospital.

Petkov Calls for Immediate Action

According to Petkov, iron bars, wooden clubs and machetes were used in the attacks. He said that two days after the incidents, no one had been detained, describing this as a sign of a lack of an adequate response from the French institutions.

“This is an expression of the absence of the state and of the creation of conditions for serious attacks against Bulgarian citizens,” the former interior minister said.

Petkov also criticised the public position of the French ambassador to Bulgaria, which he described as “cynical.” He called on Sofia to demand a more categorical immediate investigation and the detention of the perpetrators. In his words, the status of Bulgaria’s honorary consul in Marseille should also be reconsidered.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note to the French side, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the attacks be clarified and that the perpetrators be held accountable.

Two Proceedings and a UEFA Investigation

The case is being investigated along two lines. The Marseille prosecutor’s office has initiated legal proceedings against French and Bulgarian football supporters. The second investigation concerns allegations of Nazi gestures and provocations by some of the Bulgarian fans.

UEFA also appointed disciplinary inspectors to examine the available evidence of the violence and disorder surrounding the match. European football’s governing body condemned the clashes and stated that aggression, hatred and discriminatory behaviour have no place in football.

Petkov expressed hope that the Bulgarian ambassador had already visited the injured compatriots in Marseille. He did not provide specific information about arrests carried out, instead calling on Bulgarian institutions to defend their citizens more insistently.

Comment on the Interior Ministry and the Police Protest

During the interview, Petkov also commented on the police protest in Sofia against the frozen pay. According to him, in addition to the issue of salaries, the shortage of employees in the system should also be discussed.

“The first question is: why are there 4,600 vacant positions? And these are mainly vacant positions for uniformed police officers,” he said.

Petkov said that the staffing shortage and poor atmosphere at the Interior Ministry could not be resolved solely through discussions about pay. In his words, employees often give up time with their families in order to maintain public order.

Sources: nova.bg, amp.dw.com, btvnovinite.bg