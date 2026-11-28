The proposed penalty for Bulgaria under the excessive deficit procedure has nothing to do with the adoption of the euro. This was stated by GERB-UDF MP and former Finance Minister Tsvetelina Petkova, after the European Commission clarified that the rules apply to every member state, regardless of whether it uses the single currency.

„There is no connection with the euro. There is no political conspiracy“, Petkova wrote. She accused Rumen Radev’s government of failing to take sufficient measures to limit the deficit in 2026 and said that the draft 2027 budget does not solve the problem.

The fine has not yet been imposed

On November 24, the European Commission recommended that the Council of the EU establish that Bulgaria had failed to take effective action in response to the recommendation made in July. This is the next stage of the excessive deficit procedure, but it does not constitute the final imposition of a fine.

According to the European Commission, Bulgaria’s deviation in net expenditure from the specified corrective trajectory amounts to 2.3% of gross domestic product. In its autumn forecast, the institution expects the budget deficit to reach 5% of GDP in 2026, following 4% in 2025. A deficit of 4% is forecast for 2027.

Following a decision by the Council, the European Commission will propose a penalty under the new rules. Brussels has clarified that the recommendation for a fine must be made after the amendments to the relevant regulation enter into force, by January 2027 at the latest. The publicly discussed amount is up to approximately €25 million, or 0.02% of GDP, but the final sum will depend on subsequent decisions.

The procedure began in July

The Council of the EU opened an excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria on July 10, 2026. At the time, the forecast was for a deficit of 4.1% of GDP, against a reference limit of 3%. The country was assigned a trajectory for limiting net expenditure and was given a deadline for presenting the necessary measures.

The European Commission is considering this process separately from accession to the eurozone. Bulgaria adopted the euro on January 1, 2026, after an assessment by the European institutions in June 2025 found that the membership criteria had been met. According to the Commission, the assessment was carried out on the basis of data confirmed by Eurostat and the European Central Bank’s convergence report.

What happens next

The Council of the EU is expected to discuss the recommendation in December. If it establishes that Bulgaria has failed to take effective action, the Commission will propose a new corrective trajectory and a penalty. In parallel, a mechanism for restricting European payments may be triggered, but the European Commission stresses that this does not lead to the automatic suspension of EU funds.

Petkova warned that the consequences of the budget deviation could include higher costs for the state and new borrowing. Rumen Radev’s government linked the penalty to problems accumulated in previous years and questioned the assessment by the European institutions, but the European Commission stated that the specific procedure concerns fiscal performance in 2026 and budget plans for the following period.

Sources: blitz.bg, mediapool.bg, nova.bg