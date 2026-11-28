The adoption of the euro and the excessive deficit procedure are two separate decisions, said Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of „Yes, Bulgaria“. His comment came in response to statements by Prime Minister Rumen Radev that the subsequent actions by the European Commission against Bulgaria raise questions about the motives behind the country’s admission to the eurozone.

„The EC once again had to explain elementary facts to Radev,“ Mirchev wrote. According to him, the decision on the euro was taken after the criteria were assessed in June 2025, while the excessive deficit procedure is based on subsequent budget data and an assessment of the government’s actions in 2026.

The decisions were taken at different stages

The European Commission assessed compliance with the conditions for adopting the single currency in the Convergence Report, published on 4 June 2025. Bulgaria joined the eurozone on 1 January 2026.

The excessive deficit procedure began later. On 3 June 2026, the Commission published a report stating that Bulgaria’s deficit exceeded the reference threshold of 3% of gross domestic product. On 10 July, the Council of the EU established the existence of an excessive deficit and issued recommendations to limit the growth of net expenditure.

In its autumn forecast of 17 November, the European Commission expects Bulgaria’s deficit to reach 5% of GDP in 2026, following 4% in 2025. The Commission also forecasts a temporary decline to 4% in 2027, but points out that without lasting measures, the deficit could increase again in 2028.

A new step in the procedure

On 24 November, the Commission recommended that the Council adopt a decision stating that Bulgaria had not taken effective action in response to the recommendations from July. If the Council approves this decision, the Commission will propose a new corrective path for reducing the deficit.

Mirchev used precisely this sequence of events to reject the argument that the budget-related actions cast doubt on the decision regarding the euro. „There are dates, documents and rules,“ he wrote, accusing the ruling parties of „failing to distinguish between propaganda and reality“.

In his post, Mirchev also linked the dispute to the government’s positions on the loan for Ukraine. He said that dividing the loan into separate parts had been included in the European Commission’s proposal as early as mid-November, and that a similar structure had also existed in a previous loan from January.

The co-chair of „Yes, Bulgaria“ warned that the dispute had consequences beyond domestic political debate. According to him, Bulgaria has an interest in the trust of its European partners during negotiations on the European Union’s future budget, while reputational damage could affect relations and access to European funding.

Sources: bta.bg