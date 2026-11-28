Bulgaria may launch an investigation into the attack on Levski supporters in Marseille, Tanya Radulovska, a member of the Supreme Judicial Council’s parliamentary quota, said. She discussed the issue on the “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” programme on NOVA NEWS.

Eleven Bulgarian fans were injured in the incident at the Vélodrome stadium before the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski. According to information cited by NOVA, five of them were taken to hospitals, while six received medical attention at the scene.

Radulovska was asked whether French nationals who took part in the attack could face criminal prosecution in Bulgaria.

“The Bulgarian state is obliged to protect its citizens,” Tanya Radulovska said.

In her words, there is no reason for any proceedings in Bulgaria to be held in absentia. If the French authorities also initiate proceedings, it will have to be decided in which country the trials will take place.

How the discussion of a Bulgarian investigation came about

The attack took place on Thursday, before the start of the Europa League match. According to NOVA, supporters of the home team stormed the area with Bulgarian fans, with bats, sticks, flares and knives used during the clashes. The Bulgarian club announced that it would file an official complaint over the incident.

Daniel Borimirov, executive director of Levski, described what happened as planned and said that the Bulgarian side had previously insisted on stricter security measures. The club said that communication with Olympique Marseille, the police and UEFA representatives had begun immediately after the draw in August.

Radulovska on the new composition of the SJC

During the interview, Radulovska also commented on the procedure for electing representatives of the parliamentary quota to the SJC. She described it as the most public procedure ever conducted by the National Assembly and said she expected the elected members to remain independent of the political forces that had nominated them.

According to her, the requirement for a qualified majority of 160 votes guarantees broader support for the candidates. Radulovska also said that, at present, it is difficult to determine whether any of the newly elected members had been subject to external or internal influence.

She said that processes of realignment were under way in the judicial system. In her words, the previous composition of the SJC had failed to establish which representatives of the judiciary had been linked to circles suspected of influencing the system’s work.

Sources: nova.bg