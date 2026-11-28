Icy conditions disrupted traffic through the Kotel Pass in the “Three Winds” area. The heavy goods vehicle that caused problems for traffic has now been removed, and traffic has been restored.

No mountain passes are closed. Sliven Regional Governor Mikhail Kasherov urged travellers to set off only if absolutely necessary. “Do not travel unless it is absolutely essential,” he appealed to drivers.

Strong winds and snowfall in the mountains

Strong winds are blowing and rain is falling in the Sliven area. In the mountainous part, the precipitation is turning to snow, the snow cover is more than 5 centimetres and continues to increase. All snow-clearing companies are on standby.

As early as 27 November, the Ministry of Interior warned of worsening weather conditions on 28 November. A second-degree warning for significant precipitation turning from rain to snow was issued for Sliven Region, as well as for conditions conducive to blizzards and snowdrifts amid strong winds. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection are on heightened alert.

Road conditions in the pass remain dependent on precipitation, icy conditions and visibility. Drivers should exercise increased caution and should not travel through the mountainous part of the region unless it is necessary.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg