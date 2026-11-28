Tensions in the Black Sea and Southeastern Europe will continue to rise in the coming months. This was predicted by former Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev on the NOVA NEWS programme “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov.”

According to him, the increasing number of provocations, as well as the actions around the Baltic states, Poland and Romania, indicate that the situation in Europe is becoming more complicated. “Unfortunately, the military situation is highly negative. Tensions will escalate – both in the waters of the Black Sea and in Southeastern Europe,” Nenchev said. He said he did not expect positive developments in the coming months and drew attention to warnings from the United Kingdom, Germany and various intelligence services.

Call for a new security strategy

Nenchev urged Bulgaria to rethink its national security strategy and take measures to protect the country. In his view, a broad analysis involving experts is needed, as well as national consensus on the main priorities.

“What is more important is what needs to be done from this point on. It is necessary not only to protect Bulgaria’s territorial security, but also to rethink our national strategy more broadly, or rather our national security strategy,” Nikolay Nenchev said.

He placed emphasis on the country’s readiness to respond if drones enter the vicinity of the Bulgarian coast. According to him, the issue is not limited to establishing the origin of the aircraft, but also includes the ability to prevent future attacks.

“The more important question is what we are doing to prevent similar attacks in the future in the waters near the Bulgarian coast,” Nenchev said. He pointed out that drones which change direction and head towards Bulgarian territory could pose a real threat to national security.

Incidents in the Black Sea have increased

The warning comes against the backdrop of a series of incidents in the region. On 28 October, the Bulgarian Navy carried out an operation to rescue the 18-member crew of the CONTSHIP JET, which was hit by a maritime drone 17 nautical miles east of Cape Kaliakra. According to the Ministry of Defence, the strike was monitored by the Navy’s surveillance system and a French patrol aircraft.

In October, the Ministry of Defence also reported increased surveillance along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast using unmanned aerial vehicles. The measure covers the coastline and the adjacent airspace and maritime space. In September, specialised teams were activated following reports of drones in the areas of Maslen Nos, Cape Kolokita and approximately 9 nautical miles opposite Burgas.

Ukraine, Bulgarians in Bessarabia and a peacekeeping mission

The conversation also addressed Bulgaria’s participation in financial support for Ukraine. Nenchev expressed doubt that, under a common European mechanism, it could be guaranteed that funds would be directed as a priority to areas with compact Bulgarian populations, including Bessarabia. He pointed out that Romania, Hungarian and Polish minorities also live in Ukraine, and their countries could likewise request such an allocation.

Nenchev also commented on President Rumen Radev’s opposition to the participation of Bulgarian peacekeeping troops in Ukraine. According to the former minister, this had created a sense of insecurity among the Bulgarian community there.

He distinguished between participation in military operations and a peacekeeping mission after a peace agreement has been reached. According to him, sending peacekeeping forces does not automatically mean sending Bulgarian servicemen to the front. Nenchev also described Russia’s nuclear rhetoric as dangerous, as it creates additional concern among the countries of NATO and the European Union.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg