Five villages in Gabrovo Municipality are without power due to outages, while snow-clearing equipment continues to work on the main roads and in the high-altitude neighborhoods. The affected villages are Popovtsi, Armenite, Charkovo, Dumnitsi and Gaitani.

The winter situation in the municipality is under control. The roads are snow-covered but passable, and public transport is running on schedule. Access to the regional hospital has been secured for ambulances and deliveries.

During the day, emergency crews responded to a report of a fallen tree and another involving a stranded vehicle fitted with summer tires. Visibility at Shipka Pass is severely reduced due to fog, the snow cover is more than 7 centimeters deep, and the temperature is minus 5 degrees. At Uzana, the snow has reached 24 centimeters, with the temperature at the same level.

Orange code warning for Sunday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is warning of a sharp deterioration in the weather on November 29. An orange code warning is in effect for new precipitation in the region, which could bring up to 30 centimeters of snow, as well as strong blizzards in the mountain passes. A yellow code warning has also been issued for dangerously low temperatures of up to minus 14 degrees.

“Any journey that is not absolutely essential should be postponed,” urged Anastasia Kirilova, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. She also warned of significant snow cover in the Fore-Balkans, strong winds, blizzards and snowdrifts along the mountain passes.

The forecast is linked to the passage of a Mediterranean cyclone and the influx of cold air from the northeast. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology expects maximum temperatures to remain below freezing in much of the country over the coming days, while minimum temperatures in some places are expected to fall below minus 10 degrees.

Sources: bntnews.bg