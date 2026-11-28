The decision of the Municipal Election Commission in Varna to prematurely terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s term of office had been well prepared, but its early enforcement is absurd. This was stated by Velislav Velichkov, an MP from the civic quota of “We Continue the Change,” on the NOVA NEWS programme “Ofanziva with Lyubo Ognyanov.”

His comment comes after the Administrative Court in Varna suspended the early enforcement of the MEC’s decision. Thus, Kotsev remains in office until the court dispute is concluded, without this overturning the commission’s decision itself.

“The court reached the correct conclusion that this does not affect only the personal sphere of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, but the legal sphere of all citizens of Varna,” Velichkov said.

According to the MP, the premature termination of the mayor’s powers could lead to consequences that would be difficult to remedy if the court subsequently finds that the decision was unlawful. He described the early enforcement as failing to take into account the fact that this concerns not only the term of one mayor, but also the choice made by the citizens.

MEC voted by 20 votes “in favour”

The Varna MEC terminated Kotsev’s powers on November 23. The decision was adopted with 20 votes “in favour” and 6 “against,” with 26 of the commission’s 27 members attending the meeting. It is connected to reports concerning leave taken by the mayor in 2025.

Velichkov questioned the timing of the commission’s ruling. According to him, the MEC had examined the documents as early as December 23 last year, but returned to the case about a year later following two new reports from citizens.

“The timing was not chosen by chance and had been well prepared,” Velichkov said.

He also raised the question of the same person participating in a municipal election commission for local elections and in a district election commission for parliamentary elections. According to the MP, this creates an informal conflict of interest, since one person takes part in overseeing elections both for local and central government.

The case on its merits is scheduled for November 30

The Administrative Court in Varna has scheduled an open hearing in the case for November 30 at 9:00 a.m. The lawfulness of the MEC’s decision is to be examined then, rather than merely the issue of temporarily suspending its enforcement.

Velichkov also commented on the relationship between Kotsev and the Municipal Council. According to him, the mayor had been in the minority, while different political and business interests had made it difficult to adopt decisions. The MP linked Kotsev’s withdrawal of the investment proposals to the MEC’s subsequent swift ruling, but this remained within the framework of his political assessment.

Sources: nova.bg, varnaonline.bg, dariknews.bg