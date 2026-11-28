A “Spartan” military transport aircraft took off from Sofia for Marseille to transport Bulgarian citizens injured in the incidents surrounding the football match between “Olympique de Marseille” and “Levski Sofia”. The flight on the Sofia – Marseille – Sofia route was ordered by Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

A doctor and a nurse from the Military Medical Academy are on board. The military aircraft is expected to bring back three Bulgarians who are currently in a French hospital. Other Bulgarian citizens may also be transported if necessary.

“The military aircraft is expected to transport three injured people who are currently in a French hospital to Bulgaria,” the Ministry of Defence said.

11 Bulgarians injured

A total of 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured in the incidents surrounding the match. Six were taken to hospitals, while the others received medical assistance at the scene. At present, three people are still in a medical facility, with two of them remaining under medical observation.

Health Minister Katya Ivkova said that the medical evacuation depends on the French doctors’ documents concerning the patients’ condition and their ability to travel by air. “For it to be carried out properly, information is needed from the hospital where they have been admitted,” Ivkova said.

Consular services in contact with French institutions

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon received reports on its emergency phone line and maintained contact with the competent French institutions. A consular representative travelled to Marseille to visit the injured and speak with the doctors treating them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is maintaining contact with the French side and has sent a note calling for a full clarification of the circumstances surrounding the incidents. Following the medical assessment, it will be decided which of the injured can be brought back on the “Spartan”.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg