Stranded trucks are hampering traffic on the Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse road in the area of the village of Samovodene. The heavy vehicles are also obstructing snow-clearing operations, and due to the problems near Polski Trambesh, a temporary suspension of freight vehicle traffic along the Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo route is being discussed.

The Veliko Tarnovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said that a short-term restriction on trucks is currently being considered so that the road can be treated. There is no information that the measure has already been introduced.

Snowplows operating in Veliko Tarnovo

Heavy snow is falling in the city, and snow-clearing equipment is operating on the streets. Priority is being given to the main roads, public transport routes, and approaches to hospitals, healthcare, social care, and educational institutions. The vehicles will then move on to the local streets within the neighborhoods.

The Regional Road Administration is responsible for the roads outside Veliko Tarnovo, including the sections near Samovodene, Resen, Prisovo, Mindya, the Hainboaz Pass, and the Arbanasi–Gorna Oryahovitsa route. The local mayors' offices have established their own organization for the populated areas.

Orange alert and icy conditions

“Worn and summer tires in such conditions lead to traffic jams and the blocking of streets and roads, which severely hampers the work of the machines and the entire snow-clearing operation,” the Veliko Tarnovo Municipality warned.

An orange alert for heavy snowfall has been issued for the Veliko Tarnovo region. The snow cover is expected to reach between 10 and 30 centimeters. At 2:00 p.m. in Veliko Tarnovo, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology recorded moderate snow and a temperature of 1 degree Celsius.

Road surfaces are beginning to ice over. Reports have been received of ice, uncleared asphalt, and vehicles skidding on the Lyaskovets–Sheremetya and Veliko Tarnovo–Gorna Oryahovitsa routes via Arbanasi.

The municipality urged drivers to travel only in vehicles prepared for winter conditions and not to park in a way that obstructs snowplows. In emergency situations, the following telephone numbers have been announced: 062 619 102 and 0887 209 451.

Sources: 24chasa.bg