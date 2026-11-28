“Lukoil” is not currently operating at a loss and next year will offset the reported €300 million loss, according to MP Anton Kutev of “Progressive Bulgaria”, who spoke to NOVA NEWS.

“As far as I know, last year it posted a loss of €300 million, but next year it will make up for it and will be profitable,” Kutev said. He did not cite any specific financial statements on which he based his assessment.

The deal for the international assets

His comment comes against the backdrop of the agreement signed between American billionaire Todd Boehly and “Lukoil” for the acquisition of the Russian company’s international business. The package also includes the “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas” refinery.

The announced value of the deal is around $16 billion, but the transfer is still awaiting approval from the US authorities. The sale of the international assets was announced after the US sanctions against “Lukoil” in October 2025, imposed because of the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US authorities extended until April 24, 2027, the authorization for certain operations involving “Lukoil”’s Bulgarian companies. It covers the refinery in Burgas, the network of “Lukoil Bulgaria”, as well as the companies supplying aviation and marine fuel.

Kutev on the SJC and Ivan Demerdzhiev

In the interview, Kutev denied that Ivan Demerdzhiev’s name had been discussed for the position of prosecutor general. He said he had personally heard Demerdzhiev state that he had no such intentions.

The MP defended the election of the new Supreme Judicial Council. “Our goal in electing the SJC was to choose people we could be confident in. The change there was important, but it is only the beginning. We still have a lot of work ahead,” he said.

Kutev described the changes to the SJC as a “huge achievement” for the governing parties, but stressed that, in his view, additional work remains to be done.

Comment on Blagomir Kotsev

Regarding the removal of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev from office, Kutev said he did not approve of the way it had happened. He claimed that there were many reasons for the mayor’s removal and that illegal construction in Varna was connected to his involvement.

Kutev rejected attempts to shift responsibility for the situation onto “Progressive Bulgaria”. “I will ask my colleagues from the other parties to take responsibility themselves for their own actions,” the MP said.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, bta.bg, boulevardbulgaria.bg