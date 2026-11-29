Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekанов described the European Commission’s recommendation for a sanction against Bulgaria over failure to meet the fiscal requirements under the excessive deficit procedure as “unpleasant” and “unfair”. He discussed the issue on the Bulgarian National Television programme “Talk Now”.

According to him, any fine would be discussed next year and would be more symbolic in nature, as the rules and amounts of the sanctions had been revised. “It would be unpleasant for Bulgaria to be the first,” Pekанов said, adding that similar recommendations had been made before but had not led to a final result.

The sanction is for the deviation in 2026

The European Commission has identified a deviation of 2.3% of gross domestic product in Bulgaria’s net expenditure for 2026. The proposed sanction amounts to 0.02% of GDP. To date, no European Union country has been fined for an excessive deficit.

The decision must be taken by the EU Council of Finance Ministers on 11 December. The recommendation is adopted under the procedure unless it is rejected by a reverse qualified majority. This requires two-thirds of the member states to vote against the sanction.

Pekанов defended Bulgaria’s position by pointing to the level of public debt. “They treat Bulgaria, which has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 30%, and France, which has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 130%, equally,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Government expects the 2027 budget to be adopted

According to Pekанов, the 2027 budget meets the European Commission’s requirements, while the sanction concerns the deviation in 2026. “For 2027, we are exceeding what they want, but the fine is for 2026,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that in 2026 the government had not limited spending on pensions, teachers and other social payments. He linked the decision to high inflation and the need to preserve social measures.

The Ministry of Finance said that the sanction would not affect the fifth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and was not expected to block European funding. Bulgaria will also undergo an in-depth screening for economic imbalances in the first half of 2027.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg