Snowfall and strong northeasterly winds are complicating road conditions in Northern Bulgaria. A total of 431 snow-clearing machines are operating on the national road network, while the Road Infrastructure Agency reports that the roads are passable under winter conditions and that treatment of the road surfaces is continuing. “The roads have been cleared and are passable under winter conditions, traffic is moving without difficulty, and treatment work is continuing,” the agency said.

Due to heavy snowfall, the movement of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes has been restricted on road I-1 in the Botevgrad–Mezdra direction, as well as on the section between the 71st and 102nd kilometres of the Hemus Motorway in Lovech Region. In Shumen Region, the main Shumen–Silistra road and the Novi Pazar–Nikola Kozlevo section have been closed to traffic because of heavy snowdrifts. Road I-7 from Shumen to Pristoe village and road II-2 have also been closed to trucks.

The Road Infrastructure Agency warned that if the snow cover exceeds 15 centimetres, traffic may temporarily be halted so that the road surfaces can be cleared and treated. If necessary, heavy and light goods vehicles are restricted first, followed by passenger cars. Motorways, main roads and the passes between Northern and Southern Bulgaria are treated as a priority.

Traffic at the borders

Traffic is normal at most border crossing points. Border Police reports heavy outbound traffic by trucks at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo. Traffic is normal at the crossing points with Romania, Greece, North Macedonia and Serbia.

The Svishtov–Zimnich ferry service is temporarily suspended. Sailings on the Nikopol–Turnu Măgurele route have been suspended because of strong winds. Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad, while trucks can also pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Conditions in the mountains

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is warning of heavy snowfall, blizzards, snowdrifts and reduced visibility in the mountains. Conditions conducive to frostbite are expected, with temperatures around minus 3 degrees at 1,200 metres and around minus 6 degrees at 2,000 metres. Heavy snowfall is forecast on Mount Botev, Cherni Vrah and Musala.

Due to the weather, conditions for tourism are unfavourable in the higher parts of the mountains. The Mountain Rescue Service advises tourists not to undertake hikes along exposed ridges and to take into account the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility and the formation of snowdrifts.

Latest data from the fire service and traffic police

According to the latest operational report published by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, during the 24-hour period on 27 November, firefighting teams responded to 108 calls. A total of 61 fires were extinguished, 20 of which caused direct material damage. Forty-three rescue and assistance operations were carried out, including 13 at crash scenes. One person was injured in the fires.

The latest Interior Ministry report on road traffic accidents recorded 22 crashes involving injuries and fatalities on 27 November, in which one person died and 34 were injured. Since the beginning of the year, 6,195 such accidents have been registered, with 455 fatalities and 7,721 injured road users. The data is dynamic and is updated when the status of an accident changes.

Sources: bta.bg, bgnes.bg