An orange alert for significant snowfall is in effect in 16 regions across the country. The warning covers Kardzhali, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Sofia region, Vratsa, Montana, Yambol, Burgas, Varna and Dobrich. Snow accumulation and subzero maximum temperatures are expected.

A warning for strong, temporarily storm-force northeasterly winds is also in effect in Dobrich, Varna and Burgas. Gusts may reach 20-24 meters per second, while wave heights at sea are expected to be 4-5 on the Beaufort scale, and outside the bays – 5-6.

A yellow alert for snowfall has been issued for the rest of Bulgaria. Snowfall will continue during the day, with heavier precipitation in the Rila-Rhodope region. It will gradually weaken from the north, and is expected to stop in the Danubian Plain in the afternoon. Snow blizzards and snowdrifts are possible in Dobrudzha and along mountain passes.

Road restrictions

Snowdrifts have already led to the closure of roads in Shumen region, police said. One-way traffic has been introduced on the Smolyan–Pamporovo emergency bypass road due to the deteriorating weather conditions. More than 430 snowploughs are treating the national road network, while the routes are being cleared and maintained in winter conditions.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has made preparations for the temporary suspension of traffic if the snow cover exceeds 15 centimeters. „If the snow cover exceeds 15 cm, traffic will be temporarily suspended,“ the agency said. The measure may initially affect heavy-duty and light commercial vehicles, and, if necessary, passenger cars as well, so that the road surfaces can be cleared and treated.

Temperatures remain below zero

Maximum temperatures in northern Bulgaria and the high fields of western Bulgaria will range between minus 4 and minus 2 degrees. In the Upper Thracian Plain, along the Struma valley and on the Black Sea coast, temperatures will be between 0 and 4 degrees, while in Sofia they will be around minus 2 degrees.

Snow and low temperatures may cause difficulties on mountain passes, reduced visibility and icy conditions. The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to use vehicles prepared for winter conditions, keep a safe distance and not overtake snow-clearing machinery.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg