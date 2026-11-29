Bottled drinking water is being distributed again in Kozloduy due to the ongoing problem with the central water supply. The distribution point at the municipal utility company’s facility operates from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and each resident is entitled to 50 liters upon presentation of an identity document.

The water is provided in 10-liter containers. The municipality is urging people to collect their allocated amount due to the risk of freezing as temperatures drop.

The ban on drinking and cooking remains in effect

The crisis was caused by elevated chromium levels detected in the water supply network. The use of water from the central water supply for drinking and food preparation is prohibited. It may be used only for permitted household and sanitary needs in accordance with the instructions of the health authorities.

To address the situation, more than 840,000 liters of bottled water have been released from the state reserve. BNT earlier reported a specific quantity of 864,000 liters, intended to supply the population during the state of emergency.

Latest samples show partial improvement

The state of emergency in Kozloduy has been extended until 4:00 p.m. on December 6, 2026. The same deadline has been set for the ban on using tap water for drinking and cooking.

The latest laboratory samples show normal chromium levels in two of the water sources, but in the city’s water supply network the level remains above the permissible limit. Stagnation of the water in the system has been cited as a possible cause.

The water utility operator is expected to flush and clean the network. Additional cleaning of one of the wells is also planned with the involvement of divers. Long-term solutions under discussion include bringing a new water source into operation and building a treatment plant using reverse osmosis technology.

The problem began at the end of October, when tests found chromium levels of around 90 micrograms per liter, compared with a permissible limit of 50 micrograms per liter. A ban on drinking and cooking with water from the central network was then introduced, and a state of emergency was declared in the city.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg, darik.bg