Winter weather conditions have made travel more difficult on major roads across the country. The nearly 31-kilometre section between Obzor and Nessebar of the Burgas–Varna main road has been closed. Police are regulating traffic, while the Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers to use the designated detour. No information has been provided on when the route will reopen.

Traffic has also been halted on the E79 between Botevgrad and Mezdra, in the Kopianovets area. A school bus and hundreds of vehicles are trapped in a kilometre-long queue, with stranded heavy goods vehicles being the cause. Because of them, snow-clearing equipment has been unable to continue working.

Traffic for lorries weighing more than 12 tonnes has been restricted on the Botevgrad–Mezdra road and on a section of the Hemus Motorway between kilometres 71 and 102 in the Lovech region. There is also a restriction on the Montana–Vratsa road near the village of Kravoder because of stranded heavy goods vehicles. Significant snowdrifts have been reported on the Botevgrad–Byala and Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo routes. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, more than 430 snow-clearing vehicles are treating the national road network.

Evacuations in the Shumen and Veliko Tarnovo regions

In the Shumen region, the Shumen–Silistra main road and the section from Novi Pazar to Nikola Kozlevo have been closed because of heavy snowdrifts. Roads I-7 from Shumen to the village of Pristoe and II-2 have also been closed to heavy goods vehicles. Teams evacuated a family travelling between the villages of Varbyane and Pravenets. A man travelling between Velino and Zhivkovo was assisted, while passengers from a stranded vehicle near the village of Slivak were transported to safety. This was announced by Asya Yordanova, a spokesperson for the Shumen Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

An intercity bus became stranded between the Pavlikeni villages of Sicheri and Daskot. Municipal employees evacuated three passengers. The roads in the Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo regions are open but passable under winter conditions, while stranded lorries have been reported on the Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse main road.

About 30 populated areas are without power

Snowfall has interrupted the electricity supply in about 30 populated areas in the municipalities of Gabrovo, Sevlievo and Dryanovo. Emergency teams are working to repair the damage. Earlier information identified five specific villages without power in Gabrovo Municipality – Popovtsi, Armenite, Charkovo, Dumnitsi and Gaytani, but the extent of the outages later increased.

At Shipka Pass, the snow cover is about 20 centimetres, the temperature is around minus 6 degrees and visibility is reduced. „There are certainly still drivers who expect that perhaps there will be no snow. My advice to them is not to wait until the last moment,“ said automotive safety expert Rumen Dunev.

Restrictions in Sofia

In the capital, 92 snow-clearing vehicles have been operating, and streets in the Pancharevo, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Lozenets, Oborishte, Bankya, Krasno Selo, Lyulin, Kremikovtsi and Vazrazhdane districts have been treated. Bus routes 61 and 66 to Vitosha have been temporarily suspended because of the snowfall, while route 63 is operating as far as the Bialata Cheshma stop. Ten reports of fallen trees and six of reduced visibility have been received in Sofia and the surrounding populated areas.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg