Winter conditions are hampering traffic on the Trakia Motorway in the morning hours. Drivers report uncleared and unsanded sections, with the footage showing the condition of the road recorded at around 7:00 a.m. In social media groups, travellers recommend not setting off unless the journey is necessary. However, the reports do not specify a particular kilometre marker, nor do they confirm that the entire route is in such a condition.

According to the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, there will be snowfall during the day, with the forecast stating: “It will snow today, more heavily in the Rila-Rhodope region.” Precipitation from the north will gradually ease, and is expected to stop in the Danubian Plain in the afternoon. Strong north-northeasterly winds will blow in eastern Bulgaria, while blizzards and snowdrifts are possible in Dobrudzha and along the mountain passes.

The official road conditions bulletin also lists several active restrictions on the motorway. In Pazardzhik Region, the speed limit in the direction of Sofia is 100 km/h on the Dolna Vasilitsa – Dolno Varshilo section due to the application of road markings. Between Gorno Varshilo and Dolno Varshilo, drivers are required to proceed with increased caution because of repairs to bridge structures, with the restriction also applying to vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers.

In Sliven Region, drivers travelling towards Sofia are required to proceed with increased caution due to the cleaning of ditches and culverts. In Burgas Region, vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes are banned from travelling towards Sofia. Traffic is regulated by road signs and temporary signalling, and drivers must adjust their speed to the road surface and visibility.

Sources: focus-news.net, thesite24.net