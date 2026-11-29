Rough seas have flooded the coastal cycle path between Burgas and the Sarafovo district of Burgas. High waves have overtopped the protective wall and reached the path surface.

Footage from the municipality’s video surveillance cameras, recorded at around 1:20 a.m., shows the water passing through the protective structure. The cause is a combination of strong waves and high winds, BNT reports.

Traveling through the area is extremely dangerous. So far, there have been no reports of injured people or specific material damage to the path. It has also not been announced when the route will be completely safe to use.

The section has already been affected by marine erosion

The condition of the coastal route has been a problem for years. In November 2023, rough seas caused part of the pedestrian path between the Saltworks and “Sarafovo” to collapse. At the time, the pedestrian and cycle route to the city was effectively cut off, and passage was diverted along a steep bypass section.

In May 2026, Burgas Municipality announced that reinforcement work was being carried out along approximately 1.3 kilometers of the route. By then, 400 cast-in-place piles, each 6 meters deep and spaced one meter apart, had already been installed. A 10-meter rock revetment had also been built to limit marine erosion and the risk of new landslides.

The landslide was identified in the spring of 2022. According to Burgas Municipality, at the end of 2025 the state designated the affected area as a separate property and transferred it to the municipality, allowing the reinforcement work to continue.

Dangerous seas along the Southern Black Sea coast

The flooding of the path is part of more severe weather conditions along the Southern Black Sea coast. In the area of Tsarevo, wave activity reached force 5–6, while the waves near Ahtopol and Sinemorets were close to 5 meters high. Wind gusts reached around 90 kilometers per hour, and access to coastal areas and paths in Tsarevo was restricted as a precaution.