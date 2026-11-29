Flights departing from Vasil Levski Airport – Sofia are delayed by up to 30 minutes due to the heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours. The press office of the capital’s airport told TravelNews that the delays are related to procedures aimed at ensuring the safety of air transport in winter weather conditions.

“The delays are up to 30 minutes,” the airport reported. The runway and taxiways are being cleared continuously with specialized equipment.

Aircraft are being treated against snow and ice

Before takeoff, aircraft are treated with special fluids that remove accumulated snow and ice and reduce the risk of renewed icing. The procedure is necessary because even a thin layer of ice or frost on the wings can disrupt aerodynamics, reduce lift and increase air resistance.

The treatment usually consists of two stages. During the first stage, accumulated snow and ice are removed with a heated fluid. If snowfall continues, a thicker fluid may also be applied to temporarily protect the surfaces from further icing. If the aircraft waits longer before takeoff, the treatment may be repeated.

This additional time required for the procedure is precisely what causes delays in winter conditions. The airport recommends that passengers check the latest status of their flights via the airport’s information board and the airlines’ apps. They should also allow extra time to reach the terminals due to the winter conditions in Sofia.

The forecast remains snowy

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is forecasting heavy snowfall in Sofia on 29 November and a maximum temperature of around minus 3 degrees. According to the institute, snowfall in western Bulgaria will gradually ease from the north, but the cold weather will persist.

Weather conditions are important not only for movement on the runway, but also for the time needed to prepare aircraft and safely taxi them to the runway. Therefore, passengers with flights from Sofia should be prepared for possible changes to the departure time, even when their flight has not been canceled.