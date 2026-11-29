The Prevala, Rozhen and Pechinsko passes are closed to heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers. The restriction is in force in Smolyan Province due to the worsening winter conditions.

Vehicles travelling through the Pechinsko Pass must be equipped with chains, BNT reports. Separately, the Batak–Dospat road has also been closed to heavy goods vehicles. No deadline has been given for lifting the restrictions.

The national roads in Smolyan Province are passable under winter conditions, but the snow cover is between 5 and 30 centimetres, and heavy snowfall is continuing. This means that the measures introduced are aimed at heavy goods traffic, while the road network has not been declared completely closed.

Similar restrictions have been introduced before

A similar measure was taken on 17 February 2026, when the movement of heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers through the Rozhen and Prevala passes was restricted due to snowfall and snow clearing operations. At the time, the Smolyan Regional Road Administration urged drivers to drive with increased caution.