Snow-clearing companies in Sofia have been fined a total of €97,000 for inadequate clearing of streets and road sections following the heavy snowfall. The most serious problems were reported in the Slatina and Poduyane districts and in parts of Lyulin, said Dr. Pavlin Kodzha hristov, director of the Sofia Inspectorate.

“We are not satisfied with the quality of the service in certain areas,” Kodzhahristov said. According to him, the fines had been imposed by 4:30 a.m.

Snow clearing in the capital began at 6:30 p.m., with work starting in the Vitosha, Gorna Banya, Kremikovtsi and Pancharevo districts, where the accumulation was more significant. A total of 172 snowploughs were deployed at 62 locations across the city.

In some places, the snow cover exceeded 40 centimetres, while in central Sofia it reached between 20 and 25 centimetres. The machines initially treated the road surfaces against icing, after which they began pushing snow off the streets and boulevards.

Streets served by public transport are the priority

Streets used by public transport, as well as stops, are cleared first. The fine for an uncleared stop is €1,500.

“The companies will gradually move on to the residential streets, but I assume this will happen as the amount of snow decreases,” explained the director of the Sofia Inspectorate.

Teams from “Emergency Assistance and Prevention” responded to 47 reports of fallen trees, severed power cables and problems with the overhead contact network. At the time of the briefing, public transport was operating normally, despite isolated difficulties along some routes.

Clearing tram and trolleybus routes is the responsibility of the respective transport operator, not of the companies contracted by the Sofia Inspectorate for snow clearing.

Residential streets will be treated in stages

Streets within residential areas and roads in more remote districts, including areas around Sofia, will be treated in stages. Some of the snowploughs are continuing to spread mixtures of various types of chlorides to prevent the formation of ice.

When the first snow fell in Sofia, 92 snow-clearing machines were operating, treating sections in Pancharevo, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Lozenets, Oborishte, Bankya, Krasno Selo, Lyulin, Kremikovtsi and Vazrazhdane. This was the initial deployment of the equipment before the subsequent deployment of 172 snowploughs.

Sofia Municipality announced its readiness for winter maintenance as early as 23 November. At the time, more than 400 specialised vehicles were listed, including 170 snowploughs, as well as 50 equipment depots. Under the new contracts, the fine for an uncleared stop is €1,500, while the fine for uncleared snow around a tree reaches €700.

For the period from January to September 2026, fines imposed on snow-clearing companies in Sofia exceeded €530,000.