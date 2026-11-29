Heavy snowfall blocked traffic on the E-79 in Vratsa Region, while a passenger train carrying around 200 people derailed near the village of Eliseina. The snow cover in the region reached around half a metre, while snowdrifts in some places were more than 60–70 centimetres deep.

The situation was most difficult between Botevgrad and Mezdra, in the Kopano VEC area. For hours, stranded trucks prevented normal traffic. Buses carrying workers travelling to Mezdra were also caught in the resulting queues. The vehicles sent to clear the road also encountered difficulties.

Another heavy goods vehicle spun out on the road between Vratsa and Montana, at the junction for Varshets. According to Regional Governor Rosen Mihaylov, the cause was severely worn tyres. The truck was towed away at around 3:30 a.m., after which traffic in the area was restored. The movement of heavy goods vehicles had also been temporarily restricted. According to Mihaylov, both problem areas have now been cleared.

A report about the derailed train near Eliseina was filed via the 112 emergency number. Around 200 people were on board. At the time the information was reported, arrangements were expected to be made to transport them to their final destinations.

60 Vehicles Clearing the Roads

Sixty vehicles operated by the Regional Road Administration are working in Vratsa Region. The roads are being cleared and treated with sand and anti-icing chemicals. A red warning code for dangerous weather was issued for the region because of the heavy snowfall and strong winds.

There are power supply problems mainly in the municipalities of Hayredin and Roman. Partial outages were also reported in Mezdra Municipality, where power has already been restored in some settlements and in the town itself. Teams from „Electrodistribution Grids West“ continue to work on the faults.

Vratsa Deputy Mayor Tsvetan Stoichkov said that snow clearing in the city and on the fourth-class road network had continued throughout the night.

„The clearing work has not stopped. None of the machines took a break tonight. There was only a 20-minute pause at 4 a.m. to change the truck drivers,“ Stoichkov said.

The authorities are urging drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys and reminding heavy goods vehicle drivers to use tyres suitable for winter conditions.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, trafficnews.bg