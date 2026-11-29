The Kairos tanker ran aground near Cape Kolokita, southeast of Sozopol, after breaking its anchor and beginning to drift in strong winds and rough seas. There are two foreign nationals on board, and they are not in danger. “There is currently no risk of a spill,” Georgi Madzharov, deputy regional governor of Burgas, told BTA.

According to him, weather conditions do not allow any action to be taken around the tanker or the crew to be brought ashore. The vessel remains under observation until the weather allows a more detailed inspection and an assessment of the next steps.

The amount of residual fuel has not been established

According to information received from the shipowner, the Kairos has no cargo. It is believed that residual fuel remains in one of the tanks, but its quantity has not yet been established, as no internal inspection of the cargo tanks has been carried out.

The tanker has a double hull, and there are no visible breaches. The incident occurred in winds reaching 20-24 metres per second and sea conditions of 4-5 points on the Beaufort scale. According to the monitoring system, the vessel moved approximately 0.9 nautical miles from its original anchorage and ran aground approximately 100-150 metres from the shore.

Later, a working meeting will be held between representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”, the Ministry of Interior and the local authorities. The meeting will discuss what action can be taken if the weather improves.

This is the second serious incident involving the Kairos in Bulgarian waters in less than a year. On 5 December 2025, the vessel was abandoned near Ahtopol by the Turkish tugboat Timur Bey, after being hit by drones in the Black Sea days earlier and losing the ability to move independently.

The subsequent operation to evacuate the crew and tow the vessel to Burgas Bay involved the Bulgarian Navy and three tugboats. It ended on 15 December 2025, and the following day the Maritime Administration issued an order to detain the vessel.