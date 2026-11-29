A truck has crashed on the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Sofia, disrupting traffic towards the capital, according to social media posts. There are no confirmed reports of injuries, while the exact location of the incident and its cause have not been specified.

Drivers report that the section has not been properly cleared and is icy. Travellers are advised to drive with increased caution and at an appropriate speed. “Drive carefully!”, the authors of the report warn.

Restrictions for heavy goods vehicles

The incident comes amid complicated winter conditions across the country. According to data cited by the Road Infrastructure Agency, it is snowing across much of Bulgaria, while some areas are experiencing strong winds, snowdrifts and reduced visibility. Sub-zero temperatures are creating conditions for icy road surfaces.

Trucks weighing more than 12 tonnes are banned from travelling on all sections of the Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways within Sofia District. The Road Infrastructure Agency reports that 1,062 machines have been deployed in the field since 6:00 a.m.

The agency recommends postponing journeys unless they are absolutely necessary. Drivers should use vehicles prepared for winter conditions, avoid risky manoeuvres and not obstruct snow-clearing equipment.

At present, there is no official information on how long the disruption on the motorway will last or whether the section will be temporarily closed. Traffic should proceed with increased caution because of the crashed truck, snow and possible icy conditions.