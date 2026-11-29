Traffic is heavy for freight vehicles leaving Bulgaria through the Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo border crossings on the border with Türkiye. The General Directorate of Border Police reported the heavy traffic.

“Traffic is heavy for freight vehicles leaving the country through the Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo border crossings on the border with Türkiye,” the General Directorate of Border Police reported.

Traffic at the border with Romania is normal at all crossings. The ferry service on the Svishtov–Zimnich route is temporarily suspended.

Traffic is also normal at all border crossings with Greece. Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through the Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad crossings. Passenger cars, buses and freight vehicles pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Traffic is also normal at all crossings on the borders with Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Truck drivers travelling to Türkiye should allow for possible delays at the two crossings. Travellers heading to Romania via Svishtov should plan their route around the temporary suspension of the ferry service.