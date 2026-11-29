Passengers on the Sofia–Varna train have been stranded near Eliseyna station for more than 7 hours after the train stopped at around 3:00 a.m. Among them are young children, elderly people and passengers with health problems, including a woman with asthma, bTV reports.

The passengers say they have not received clear information about when their journey will continue or what caused the delay. They claim they sought assistance from Emergency Medical Services, Civil Protection and BDZ, but did not receive the necessary help.

„No one is reacting in any way; we have simply been abandoned. The situation is bad, very bad,“ one of the passengers says.

People are complaining about a lack of food and water. One of them claims that a female railway employee told him: „The woman at the station told us to leave. She said there was no way water could be sent to us“. According to the passengers, the driver brought them water.

„We are thirsty and hungry. We haven’t eaten. The most important thing is water. If someone can help and come give us at least some water while we wait,“ the stranded passengers appeal.

The delay began in Sofia

Some of the passengers say that the problems began before the train even departed. They explain that they were initially directed to a train that turned out to be bound for the depot. They then waited there for more than two and a half hours before being taken back to the train for Varna.

„Before taking us to the station, they drove us to the depot. We stayed there for more than two and a half hours. One of the conductors said that this was the train for Varna and Pleven, told us to board, and they took us to the depot,“ the passengers recount.

They claim that conditions in the carriages vary–it is excessively warm in some and cold in others. According to them, they spent time outside and in the station area in sub-zero temperatures.

Around 200 people were on the train

According to Vratsa Regional Governor Rosen Mihaylov, the train derailed near Eliseyna. Information submitted to the 112 emergency number indicates that the train was carrying around 200 people. Arrangements are expected to be made to transport them to their final destinations.

The incident comes amid severe winter conditions in the Vratsa region. Heavy snowfall has affected the area, while heavy goods vehicles were stranded on the E-79 road between Botevgrad and Mezdra. The movement of traffic in certain sections was disrupted for hours because of broken-down trucks.

At present, the cause of the derailment and the exact time when rail traffic will be restored have not been announced.